Left Menu

Illegal Poaching Ring Busted: Three Arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Three suspected poachers were arrested in Parikshitgarh, Uttar Pradesh, for hunting wild pigs illegally. The forest department acted on a tip-off, catching the suspects red-handed, seizing pig remains and weapons. The accused, Ashok, Vinod, and Manoj, face charges under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:22 IST
Illegal Poaching Ring Busted: Three Arrested in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against wildlife crime, three suspected poachers were apprehended in the Parikshitgarh area of Uttar Pradesh, officials announced on Saturday. The trio is accused of illegally hunting wild pigs near Asilpur village using nets.

Following a tip-off, the forest department executed a prompt operation, successfully catching the suspects in the act. Meat, pig remains, and weapons were seized on the spot, authorities confirmed.

Identified as Ashok, Vinod, and Manoj, the suspects have been charged under the stringent provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act. Forest Range Officer Khushboo Upadhyay emphasized the department's commitment to tackling such violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025