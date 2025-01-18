Illegal Poaching Ring Busted: Three Arrested in Uttar Pradesh
Three suspected poachers were arrested in Parikshitgarh, Uttar Pradesh, for hunting wild pigs illegally. The forest department acted on a tip-off, catching the suspects red-handed, seizing pig remains and weapons. The accused, Ashok, Vinod, and Manoj, face charges under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.
In a significant breakthrough against wildlife crime, three suspected poachers were apprehended in the Parikshitgarh area of Uttar Pradesh, officials announced on Saturday. The trio is accused of illegally hunting wild pigs near Asilpur village using nets.
Following a tip-off, the forest department executed a prompt operation, successfully catching the suspects in the act. Meat, pig remains, and weapons were seized on the spot, authorities confirmed.
Identified as Ashok, Vinod, and Manoj, the suspects have been charged under the stringent provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act. Forest Range Officer Khushboo Upadhyay emphasized the department's commitment to tackling such violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
