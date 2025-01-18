Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Hostages to Be Released Amid Tensions

Israel has approved a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which includes the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire is scheduled to commence on Sunday, following intense deliberations by the Israeli cabinet that ratified the deal.

The 15-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas has devastated Gaza, claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives, and destabilized the Middle East. This truce aims to halt ongoing hostilities and facilitate the exchange of dozens of hostages held by Hamas for scores of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli military operations in Gaza continue, with strikes occurring late Saturday. The deal's acceptance comes amid regional tensions involving Hezbollah and Iran, further escalating the conflict beyond Gaza's borders.

