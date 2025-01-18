Left Menu

ACB Transfers in Jammu and Kashmir: Routine or Retaliation?

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has addressed claims that recent transfers of its officers were punitive actions for corruption cases exposure. The agency stated such transfers are standard administrative procedures and not retaliatory. These personnel changes follow standard rotational policies and were long overdue.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has dismissed claims that the recent transfers of its officers were punitive measures for exposing corruption. The agency labeled these allegations as 'misleading and factually incorrect.'

In response to these allegations, which have come from various quarters, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, the ACB clarified that personnel transfers are a routine administrative procedure. These changes were due to long-overdue rotational policies, not as a result of taking action against corruption.

The ACB emphasized that none of the transferred officers were involved in any active investigations of recently filed corruption cases. The agency remains focused on its core mission of fighting graft, ensuring these administrative changes do not disrupt its operations or compromise its integrity.

