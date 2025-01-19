Empowering Rural India: Modi's Massive Property Card Distribution Drive

In a groundbreaking move for rural empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed property cards as part of the Svamitva Yojana across India. The initiative aims to legally recognize residential properties in villages, with more than 65 lakh cards distributed in various states, including Uttar Pradesh.

An official statement highlighted the distribution of over 45 lakh property cards in Uttar Pradesh, with Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath overseeing the initiative's success in Barabanki district. The Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiaries during a video conference.

The Svamitva Yojana, termed 'historic' by Governor Patel, seeks to alleviate rural economic challenges by providing legal property rights. These rights not only strengthen financial stability but also reduce land disputes, paving the way for improved livelihoods through better access to bank loans and panchayat empowerment.

