Kenya's Bold Mission: Curbing Haiti's Gang Violence

Kenya's Interior Minister has confirmed the deployment of 217 additional police officers to Haiti, as part of an international effort to curb the rampant gang violence that has plagued the island nation.

Kipchumba Murkomen announced the departure of the officers, stating that the Kenya-led mission has been effective in reducing gang activity, receiving global commendation. The officers departed on Friday, as per Murkomen's statement on Saturday.

Kenya had initially dispatched troops to Haiti in June, and the current deployment numbers now surpass 600. President William Ruto has committed to sending a total of 1,000 troops under the UN-backed initiative. The UN reports alarming statistics of over 5,600 killings last year in Haiti, marking a significant rise from 2023 figures.

