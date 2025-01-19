Left Menu

Fiery Protest Erupts in Mexican Migrant Camp Amid Crackdown

Migrants at a camp in Chihuahua, Mexico, set fire to mattresses and blankets during a raid by Mexican forces ahead of U.S. President-elect Trump's inauguration. The enforcement aimed to move migrants back to Mexico's southern border. Despite tensions, no injuries were reported, leaving families scared and confused.

Updated: 19-01-2025 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tense situation unfolded in Chihuahua, Mexico, as migrants set fire to blankets and mattresses during a government raid at a migrant camp. The operation, conducted by national forces, took place just days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, aiming to relocate migrants back to Mexico's southern border.

An estimated 250 Mexican officials, including National Guard military police in anti-riot gear, encircled the camp around midnight. The raid sparked protests from migrants, who attempted to flee the site while carrying children and possessions. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and the fire was extinguished swiftly.

The operation left many migrants, particularly Venezuelan families headed to the U.S., in distress. Confusion and fear permeated the camp, as families scrambled to understand the unfolding events. One Venezuelan migrant, Daniel Barrios, expressed disbelief at the timing and scale of the police presence, indicative of the heightened tensions at the camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

