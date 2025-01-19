Fiery Protest Erupts in Mexican Migrant Camp Amid Crackdown

A tense situation unfolded in Chihuahua, Mexico, as migrants set fire to blankets and mattresses during a government raid at a migrant camp. The operation, conducted by national forces, took place just days before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, aiming to relocate migrants back to Mexico's southern border.

An estimated 250 Mexican officials, including National Guard military police in anti-riot gear, encircled the camp around midnight. The raid sparked protests from migrants, who attempted to flee the site while carrying children and possessions. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, and the fire was extinguished swiftly.

The operation left many migrants, particularly Venezuelan families headed to the U.S., in distress. Confusion and fear permeated the camp, as families scrambled to understand the unfolding events. One Venezuelan migrant, Daniel Barrios, expressed disbelief at the timing and scale of the police presence, indicative of the heightened tensions at the camp.

