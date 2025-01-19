Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: A Pivotal Moment in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is set to commence, facilitating the release of hostages and prisoners. The accord will see 33 Israeli hostages freed while Israel releases about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Hostage exchange operations are carefully orchestrated, involving medical and psychological support for returnees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 01:37 IST
Historic Ceasefire: A Pivotal Moment in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The long-standing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas sees a potential breakthrough as both parties are poised to enact a ceasefire agreement starting at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. This move follows the Israeli government's final nod of approval to the accord.

A key aspect of the deal involves the release of 33 Israeli hostages over the first phase of the ceasefire, which promises to last for six weeks. In a reciprocal gesture, Israel is committed to freeing close to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 737 male, female, and teen-aged detainees, some tied to militant activities.

The initial exchange is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m., with 95 Palestinian prisoners and three Israeli hostages poised for handover. The operation includes meticulous planning, with Red Cross officials and medical teams playing vital roles in ensuring a safe and supportive transition for the hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025