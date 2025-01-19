Historic Ceasefire: A Pivotal Moment in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is set to commence, facilitating the release of hostages and prisoners. The accord will see 33 Israeli hostages freed while Israel releases about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Hostage exchange operations are carefully orchestrated, involving medical and psychological support for returnees.
The long-standing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas sees a potential breakthrough as both parties are poised to enact a ceasefire agreement starting at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. This move follows the Israeli government's final nod of approval to the accord.
A key aspect of the deal involves the release of 33 Israeli hostages over the first phase of the ceasefire, which promises to last for six weeks. In a reciprocal gesture, Israel is committed to freeing close to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 737 male, female, and teen-aged detainees, some tied to militant activities.
The initial exchange is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m., with 95 Palestinian prisoners and three Israeli hostages poised for handover. The operation includes meticulous planning, with Red Cross officials and medical teams playing vital roles in ensuring a safe and supportive transition for the hostages.
