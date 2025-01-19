Historic Ceasefire: A Pivotal Moment in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The long-standing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas sees a potential breakthrough as both parties are poised to enact a ceasefire agreement starting at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. This move follows the Israeli government's final nod of approval to the accord.

A key aspect of the deal involves the release of 33 Israeli hostages over the first phase of the ceasefire, which promises to last for six weeks. In a reciprocal gesture, Israel is committed to freeing close to 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 737 male, female, and teen-aged detainees, some tied to militant activities.

The initial exchange is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m., with 95 Palestinian prisoners and three Israeli hostages poised for handover. The operation includes meticulous planning, with Red Cross officials and medical teams playing vital roles in ensuring a safe and supportive transition for the hostages.

