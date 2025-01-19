Rule of Law Under Siege: South Korean Protesters Clash with Judiciary

The rule of law in South Korea faced a fiery test as protesters stormed a court, inciting damage and sparking apprehension over judicial integrity. The acting police chief, Lee Ho-young, expressed concerns over this profound challenge to legal authority.

In a move to safeguard the judiciary from escalating unrest, authorities announced an investigation into threats against the judge responsible for extending President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention. This decision has been a flashpoint for public dissent, fueling widespread controversy.

This incident amplifies the existing strains within South Korea's political landscape, as the country grapples with maintaining civic order amid high-stakes governmental decisions.

