The Philippines and the United States have conducted joint maritime exercises for the fifth time in the South China Sea, as confirmed by Manila's armed forces on Sunday. This action is likely to irritate China, with whom tensions have been escalating. On Friday and Saturday, the Philippine military confirmed a 'maritime cooperative activity' with the U.S., marking their first for the year and fifth since 2023's joint venture inception.

Security ties between the two ally nations have deepened under the leadership of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This development includes expanding U.S. military base access in the Philippines, with specific installations constructed facing Taiwan. Participating in the joint maritime activity was the United States' Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, two guided missile destroyers, two helicopters, and two F-18 Hornet aircraft.

On the Philippine side, assets included the Antonio Luna frigate, the Andres Bonifacio patrol ship, two FA-50 fighter jets, and search and rescue units from the air force. The joint effort further 'reinforced bilateral maritime cooperation and interoperability,' stated the Philippine armed forces. These exercises coincide with Manila's recent criticisms of Chinese coast guard presence in its maritime zone, particularly highlighting a massive vessel dubbed 'the monster.' The Chinese embassy in Manila offered no immediate comment on the situation.

