ASEAN Urges Myanmar to Cease Hostilities Over Election

ASEAN foreign ministers have urged Myanmar's military government to prioritize ending internal conflicts rather than focusing on conducting elections this year. Malaysia, chairing the bloc, emphasized the importance of peace during the meeting of Southeast Asian top diplomats.

Updated: 19-01-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a call for peace, ASEAN foreign ministers have demanded that Myanmar's military government focus on ending the ongoing conflicts across the nation instead of concentrating efforts on holding an election this year.

During a retreat of top Southeast Asian diplomats, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, speaking on behalf of ASEAN's chair, reiterated this stance during a press conference.

The regional bloc highlighted the urgency of ceasing hostilities, marking it as the primary concern above political processes like elections for the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

