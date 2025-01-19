Left Menu

Political Unrest: South Korea's Ousted President Yoon Arrested

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested, causing riots from his supporters. Facing charges over a martial law declaration, Yoon insists on his legitimacy. Protests and legal actions continue as the nation debates its constitutional future amidst political chaos and unrest.

Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested, sparking violent protests from his supporters. Rioting broke out at Seoul's Western District Court, highlighting the country's ongoing political turmoil following Yoon's controversial martial law declaration.

Yoon's arrest marks a pivotal moment in South Korea's political landscape, as the nation grapples with its deepest political crisis since democratization. Allegations against Yoon include an attempted rebellion, challenging the limits of presidential immunity.

Legal proceedings could extend his detention, straining an already tense political climate. As protests continue, South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates over Yoon's potential removal from office, amidst calls for peace and adherence to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

