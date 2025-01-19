Political Unrest: South Korea's Ousted President Yoon Arrested

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested, sparking violent protests from his supporters. Rioting broke out at Seoul's Western District Court, highlighting the country's ongoing political turmoil following Yoon's controversial martial law declaration.

Yoon's arrest marks a pivotal moment in South Korea's political landscape, as the nation grapples with its deepest political crisis since democratization. Allegations against Yoon include an attempted rebellion, challenging the limits of presidential immunity.

Legal proceedings could extend his detention, straining an already tense political climate. As protests continue, South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates over Yoon's potential removal from office, amidst calls for peace and adherence to democratic principles.

