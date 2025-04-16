Tensions Surge in Murshidabad: BJP Demands Action as Riot Victims' Voices Go Unheard

In a fervent appeal for justice, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar staged a protest outside the director general of police's office in Kolkata. Joined by victims of recent violence in Murshidabad, Majumdar demanded an audience with the police authority to convey the victims' grievances.

Despite state assurances of accountability, doubts linger over the sincerity of addressing the root causes behind the communal violence. Majumdar insisted on proper investigation into allegations of neighborhood complicity and demands for visible security improvements, including a proposed BSF camp for the vulnerable region.

Tension mounts as victims await governmental aid to rebuild their lives. With disrupted livelihoods and insecure accommodations, these families face a daunting future. Calls for transparency and concrete actions from local authorities echo as the community seeks restitution and lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)