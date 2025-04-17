Left Menu

Governor Bose to Visit Riot-Affected Murshidabad Amidst Controversy

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose plans a two-day visit to violence-hit Murshidabad, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's advice to postpone it. Bose aims to assess the situation and meet victims, while Banerjee claims the situation is improving and urges him to wait for a few days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:45 IST
West Bengal's Governor C V Ananda Bose is set to visit the riot-torn district of Murshidabad, opposing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to delay the visit. During the two-day tour, Bose intends to assess the ground situation and engage with the affected residents.

Chief Minister Banerjee emphasized that conditions in Murshidabad are gradually stabilizing and stated that non-locals should avoid visiting the district at this time. Despite the request, Governor Bose insists on witnessing the situation first-hand and plans to report the status back to the central authorities.

Recent violence in Murshidabad claimed three lives and left several injured, necessitating increased security with police and central forces securing the area. As confidence-building measures progress, Banerjee urges patience, suggesting the governor postpone his visit to ensure true stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

