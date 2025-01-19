Left Menu

Mother Faces Reality: Accepting Justice for Her Son's Crimes

Malati Roy, mother of Sanjay Roy, who was convicted for rape and murder, expresses her acceptance of his fate, stating that justice must be served even if it means the death penalty. Despite her personal anguish, she supports the legal system's decision and emphasizes the importance of thorough investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-01-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:01 IST
In a heart-wrenching acknowledgment, Malati Roy, the mother of convicted rapist and murderer Sanjay Roy, expressed her readiness to accept the court's verdict, even if it means her son's execution. Her emotion-laden statement came on Sunday following his conviction on January 18.

Speaking to reporters, Malati, who lives in a shanty on Shambhunath Pandit Street, demonstrated a firm resolve to let justice prevail. 'As a woman and mother, I feel the pain of the victim's family. If my son is guilty as proven, he deserves the punishment,' Malati reiterated, accepting it as fate's decree.

While Malati's daughter and the accused's sister echoed her sentiments, she highlighted the need for an exhaustive inquiry into others possibly involved in the crime. The family, facing societal stigma, hopes for a resolution with the truth coming to light, deterring any plans to challenge the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

