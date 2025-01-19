Reclaimed Heroes: Return of Fallen Soldiers' Remains
Israel has retrieved the remains of soldier Oron Shaul, killed in 2014 during the Gaza war. His and another soldier's remains had been held by Hamas, prompting their families to campaign for their return. The recovery happened just as a ceasefire and hostage release were about to start.
Israel announced on Sunday the recovery of the remains of soldier Oron Shaul, killed in the 2014 Gaza conflict, shortly before a ceasefire and hostage release were set to commence. The retrieval of Shaul's body marks a poignant moment in the ongoing effort to recover his and another soldier's remains.
Both Shaul and Hadar Goldin were killed in the 2014 hostilities, and their bodies have been kept by Hamas. Despite a determined public campaign by their families, their remains had not been returned until now.
The families of the fallen soldiers have long advocated for the inclusion of their remains' return in any ceasefire agreement, and their perseverance seems to have finally paid off with the bodies' retrieval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks
Escalating Tensions: Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify
Renewed Ceasefire Efforts Amid Gaza Tensions
Violence Erupts Despite Ceasefire: Deputy Commissioner Shot in Kurram
Tense Ceasefire Holds Between Israel and Hezbollah Amidst Ongoing Violations