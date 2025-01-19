Reclaimed Heroes: Return of Fallen Soldiers' Remains

Israel announced on Sunday the recovery of the remains of soldier Oron Shaul, killed in the 2014 Gaza conflict, shortly before a ceasefire and hostage release were set to commence. The retrieval of Shaul's body marks a poignant moment in the ongoing effort to recover his and another soldier's remains.

Both Shaul and Hadar Goldin were killed in the 2014 hostilities, and their bodies have been kept by Hamas. Despite a determined public campaign by their families, their remains had not been returned until now.

The families of the fallen soldiers have long advocated for the inclusion of their remains' return in any ceasefire agreement, and their perseverance seems to have finally paid off with the bodies' retrieval.

(With inputs from agencies.)