Ceasefire Delay Escalates Tension in Gaza

In a tragic turn of events, Israeli military strikes have killed at least eight Palestinians across the Gaza Strip. This violence comes amidst a delay in the proposed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari expressed that the anticipated ceasefire implementation faced delays. The postponement was attributed to Hamas's failure to send a list of hostages expected to be released on the first day of the ceasefire.

The delay in the ceasefire raises further tensions in the region as both parties struggle to fulfill their agreements, leaving civilians caught in the crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)