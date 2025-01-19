Ceasefire Delay Escalates Tension in Gaza
The Israeli military's latest strikes have resulted in the death of at least eight Palestinians in Gaza. A planned ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been delayed due to Hamas not providing a list of hostages to be released, according to Israel's military spokesperson.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a tragic turn of events, Israeli military strikes have killed at least eight Palestinians across the Gaza Strip. This violence comes amidst a delay in the proposed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service.
Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari expressed that the anticipated ceasefire implementation faced delays. The postponement was attributed to Hamas's failure to send a list of hostages expected to be released on the first day of the ceasefire.
The delay in the ceasefire raises further tensions in the region as both parties struggle to fulfill their agreements, leaving civilians caught in the crossfire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel
UN continues to call for timely Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks