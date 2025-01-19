Gaza Cease-Fire Commences Amid Hostage Named Delay
A cease-fire in Gaza has started after a short delay. The postponement occurred because Hamas initially did not disclose the names of three hostages they intended to release. The names were later announced on social media, allowing the truce to commence at the designated time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:55 IST
The Israeli government insisted on receiving the names before any cessation of hostilities, declaring their intention to continue fighting until such information was provided.
Hamas' armed wing eventually posted the names on social media approximately two hours later. This development cleared the way for the start of the cease-fire, which Israel confirmed would begin at 11.15 am local time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
