Gaza Cease-Fire Commences Amid Hostage Named Delay

A cease-fire in Gaza has started after a short delay. The postponement occurred because Hamas initially did not disclose the names of three hostages they intended to release. The names were later announced on social media, allowing the truce to commence at the designated time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The long-awaited cease-fire in Gaza has finally commenced following a delay lasting nearly three hours. The truce was initially postponed after Hamas failed to name three hostages they planned to release later on Sunday.

The Israeli government insisted on receiving the names before any cessation of hostilities, declaring their intention to continue fighting until such information was provided.

Hamas' armed wing eventually posted the names on social media approximately two hours later. This development cleared the way for the start of the cease-fire, which Israel confirmed would begin at 11.15 am local time.

