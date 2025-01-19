Gaza Cease-Fire Commences Amid Hostage Named Delay

The long-awaited cease-fire in Gaza has finally commenced following a delay lasting nearly three hours. The truce was initially postponed after Hamas failed to name three hostages they planned to release later on Sunday.

The Israeli government insisted on receiving the names before any cessation of hostilities, declaring their intention to continue fighting until such information was provided.

Hamas' armed wing eventually posted the names on social media approximately two hours later. This development cleared the way for the start of the cease-fire, which Israel confirmed would begin at 11.15 am local time.

(With inputs from agencies.)