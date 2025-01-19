Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Man Kills Wife's Uncle in Rajasthan

A 38-year-old man named Shahazad allegedly killed his wife's maternal uncle, Kallu Khan, in Rajasthan's Bundi district. Khan was attacked because of a dispute over the man's wife staying at Khan's house instead of returning home. The accused fled the scene and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:37 IST
Family Tragedy: Man Kills Wife's Uncle in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife's maternal uncle in Rajasthan's Bundi district in a shocking incident that took place early Sunday morning, local police reported.

The suspect, Shahazad from Kishangarh in Ajmer, allegedly attacked 62-year-old Kallu Khan, a resident of Kacchi Basti in Keshoraipatan, during a domestic dispute and managed to flee the scene before police arrived, according to law enforcement sources.

The confrontation stemmed from Shahazad's frustration over his wife's refusal to leave her maternal uncle's residence to return home. Following a heated exchange where Khan informed Shahazad that his wife was not present, an enraged Shahazad reportedly stabbed Khan multiple times. Khan, critically injured, later succumbed to his injuries while under hospital care in Kota, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025