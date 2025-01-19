Family Tragedy: Man Kills Wife's Uncle in Rajasthan

A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife's maternal uncle in Rajasthan's Bundi district in a shocking incident that took place early Sunday morning, local police reported.

The suspect, Shahazad from Kishangarh in Ajmer, allegedly attacked 62-year-old Kallu Khan, a resident of Kacchi Basti in Keshoraipatan, during a domestic dispute and managed to flee the scene before police arrived, according to law enforcement sources.

The confrontation stemmed from Shahazad's frustration over his wife's refusal to leave her maternal uncle's residence to return home. Following a heated exchange where Khan informed Shahazad that his wife was not present, an enraged Shahazad reportedly stabbed Khan multiple times. Khan, critically injured, later succumbed to his injuries while under hospital care in Kota, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)