Sanjita Mohapatra: From Unwanted Child to IAS Officer

Sanjita Mohapatra's journey from being an unwanted girl child to an IAS officer showcases her resilience and determination. Overcoming financial challenges, she became the CEO of Amravati Zilla Parishad, focusing on education and women's empowerment. Her story reflects the triumph of perseverance and family support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:39 IST
Sanjita Mohapatra's remarkable journey from an unwanted girl child to a distinguished IAS officer is a testament to her unwavering grit and determination. Despite a challenging start in Rourkela, Odisha, where her birth was a disappointment to her family, Mohapatra rose above adversities with relentless effort.

Now serving as the CEO of Amravati Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, she emphasizes improving the district's education and health sectors, with a special focus on empowering women and enhancing educational quality. Her efforts include creating a market for women's self-help groups' products, from branding to launch.

Mohapatra's story is one of overcoming societal and economic hurdles. With support from her family and husband, she pursued her dream of becoming an IAS officer, achieving her goal in 2019 on her fifth attempt. Her success stands as a beacon of hope for many aspiring individuals.

