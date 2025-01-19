Gaza's Ceasefire: A Sigh of Relief Amidst Ruins

In Gaza, a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Sunday, leading thousands to flood the streets. Some celebrated the tentative peace, while others paid respects to lost relatives. Many hurried back to their homes after 15 months of unrelenting conflict.

Aya, a displaced Gazan, described the ceasefire as finding water after being lost in the desert. Despite the delay in implementing the agreement, which follows immense devastation, Hamas fighters and supporters gathered, expressing defiance against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As the truce settled in, Gaza's residents expressed relief mingled with grief. The ceasefire offers hope for the 2.3 million people affected by the conflict, though the mark of war remains. Israeli strikes during the delay claimed 13 lives, but the pause brought a respite from the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)