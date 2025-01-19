Syrian Defense Minister Pushes for Unified Armed Forces Amid Integration Challenges

Syria's new Defense Minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, emphasized on Sunday that U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters should not retain their own bloc within the broader Syrian armed forces. Speaking in Damascus, Abu Qasra addressed the leadership of the Kurdish fighters, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), accusing them of procrastinating in addressing this complex issue.

The SDF, which has established a semi-autonomous region over 14 years of civil war, is negotiating with the new Damascus administration. The SDF's commander, Mazloum Abdi, asserts their demand for a decentralized administration, expressing openness to integration with the Defence Ministry but as a distinct military unit.

Abu Qasra, appointed on December 21, rejected the SDF's proposal, insisting integration should occur within the hierarchy of the Defence Ministry. The minister prioritizes merging Syria's anti-Assad factions into a unified command. However, U.S. support for the SDF and Turkey's opposition complicate the process. Abu Qasra aspires to complete the integration by March 1, despite facing criticism for making strategic appointments amid a transitional government.

(With inputs from agencies.)