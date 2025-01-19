Left Menu

Syrian Defense Minister Pushes for Unified Armed Forces Amid Integration Challenges

Syria's new defense minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, has stated that U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters should not maintain a separate bloc within Syria's armed forces. The Syrian Democratic Forces, seeking a decentralized structure, have faced challenges in integration talks due to political complexities and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:38 IST
Syrian Defense Minister Pushes for Unified Armed Forces Amid Integration Challenges
defence minister

Syria's new Defense Minister, Murhaf Abu Qasra, emphasized on Sunday that U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters should not retain their own bloc within the broader Syrian armed forces. Speaking in Damascus, Abu Qasra addressed the leadership of the Kurdish fighters, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), accusing them of procrastinating in addressing this complex issue.

The SDF, which has established a semi-autonomous region over 14 years of civil war, is negotiating with the new Damascus administration. The SDF's commander, Mazloum Abdi, asserts their demand for a decentralized administration, expressing openness to integration with the Defence Ministry but as a distinct military unit.

Abu Qasra, appointed on December 21, rejected the SDF's proposal, insisting integration should occur within the hierarchy of the Defence Ministry. The minister prioritizes merging Syria's anti-Assad factions into a unified command. However, U.S. support for the SDF and Turkey's opposition complicate the process. Abu Qasra aspires to complete the integration by March 1, despite facing criticism for making strategic appointments amid a transitional government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025