Delhi Police Nab Notorious Gang Member in Sting Operation
Delhi Police apprehended a 23-year-old Hashim Baba gang member, Chetan Sharma, confiscating a pistol and ammunition. Sharma faces charges including attempted murder and extortion. The arrest followed a tip-off, highlighting his criminal history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old member of the notorious Hashim Baba gang, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Identified as Chetan Sharma, the accused was caught with a pistol and five bullets, posing a threat to public safety, authorities stated.
The arrest took place in the Khichdipur area following a tip-off, where Sharma, a history-sheeter, was wanted for serious offenses such as theft, attempted murder, and extortion. The lawbreaker's latest transgression involved an extortion attempt on a local bootlegger earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
