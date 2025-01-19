Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Notorious Gang Member in Sting Operation

Delhi Police apprehended a 23-year-old Hashim Baba gang member, Chetan Sharma, confiscating a pistol and ammunition. Sharma faces charges including attempted murder and extortion. The arrest followed a tip-off, highlighting his criminal history.

Updated: 19-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:53 IST
Delhi Police Nab Notorious Gang Member in Sting Operation
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old member of the notorious Hashim Baba gang, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Identified as Chetan Sharma, the accused was caught with a pistol and five bullets, posing a threat to public safety, authorities stated.

The arrest took place in the Khichdipur area following a tip-off, where Sharma, a history-sheeter, was wanted for serious offenses such as theft, attempted murder, and extortion. The lawbreaker's latest transgression involved an extortion attempt on a local bootlegger earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

