Gaza Breathes: Ceasefire Sparks Mixed Emotions Amid Ruins

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday, prompting thousands in Gaza to take to the streets. While some celebrated, others visited graves or inspected their homes' damage. The truce, delayed by nearly three hours, was a relief after 15 months of relentless conflict.

In Gaza's northern territories, where intense battles previously raged, residents navigated through rubble as armed Hamas fighters were welcomed with cheers. The ceasefire, praised by some militants, marks a hopeful pause in hostilities that have claimed numerous lives and reshaped the region's political landscape.

Despite a lull in violence, the humanitarian crisis is palpable. Long lines of aid trucks were seen entering Gaza, tasked with delivering essential supplies to the hard-hit zones. As Gaza tries to rebuild, residents like Aya hope for an end to bloodshed even as they face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from ruins.

