Left Menu

Maharashtra Gang's Arrest Spurs Relief in Religious Sites

Seven members of a Maharashtra-based gang were arrested for thefts at religious sites across Uttar Pradesh. The gang, including five women, had been targeting festival crowds, notably during Dhanteras in Gorakhpur. Police seized cash, gold, and a vehicle. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:59 IST
Maharashtra Gang's Arrest Spurs Relief in Religious Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Local authorities in Uttar Pradesh have successfully apprehended seven individuals connected to a notorious Maharashtra-based gang accused of serial theft at crowded religious sites. The arrests were made on Saturday evening following a strategic operation led by the district police, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Comprising five women and two men, the gang had been under surveillance for their targeted thefts at festivals, notably during the Dhanteras celebrations in Gorakhpur, where they allegedly made off with gold ornaments from unsuspecting devotees. Seized items from their capture include Rs 26,000 in cash, a gold bangle, and a vehicle.

The arrests came after a coordinated tip-off led the Cantonment Police to intercept the suspects near the railway station. The apprehended individuals, including Jyoti Prasad from Nagpur, confessed to their crimes, revealing methods like abandoning mobile phones and using quick escapes. Authorities are now probing additional links and accomplices involved in their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025