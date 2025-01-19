Maharashtra Gang's Arrest Spurs Relief in Religious Sites
Seven members of a Maharashtra-based gang were arrested for thefts at religious sites across Uttar Pradesh. The gang, including five women, had been targeting festival crowds, notably during Dhanteras in Gorakhpur. Police seized cash, gold, and a vehicle. Further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Local authorities in Uttar Pradesh have successfully apprehended seven individuals connected to a notorious Maharashtra-based gang accused of serial theft at crowded religious sites. The arrests were made on Saturday evening following a strategic operation led by the district police, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Comprising five women and two men, the gang had been under surveillance for their targeted thefts at festivals, notably during the Dhanteras celebrations in Gorakhpur, where they allegedly made off with gold ornaments from unsuspecting devotees. Seized items from their capture include Rs 26,000 in cash, a gold bangle, and a vehicle.
The arrests came after a coordinated tip-off led the Cantonment Police to intercept the suspects near the railway station. The apprehended individuals, including Jyoti Prasad from Nagpur, confessed to their crimes, revealing methods like abandoning mobile phones and using quick escapes. Authorities are now probing additional links and accomplices involved in their operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Police Arrests Trio in Journalist Murder Case
Joburg Metro Police Arrest Over 800 Motorists for DUI and Speeding During Holiday Crackdown
Fake CBI Officer Nabbed: Delhi Police Arrests Impersonator
Delhi Police Arrest Man for 2020 Double Murder
Garuda Wins Major Contract with Gorakhpur Development Authority