Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government's Prioritization of VIPs at Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has publicly criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the Maha Kumbh, accusing it of prioritizing 'VIP guests' at the expense of ordinary devotees. Yadav expressed his concerns on Sunday, asserting that the government is forcing average attendees to walk long distances to access the 'mela' area.

Yadav emphasized that roads should remain open for all devotees and that no individual should have a preferential advantage in accessing the event. In a Hindi social media post, he highlighted the challenges faced by the elderly, children, and women due to blocked roads, describing the situation as akin to a traffic 'jam.'

Furthermore, Yadav strongly criticized the UP government's law and order record. He claimed that the state has become a haven for criminals under BJP rule, with incidents of crime on the rise. Yadav alleged that the police prioritize political agendas over public safety and are engaging in the harassment of opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)