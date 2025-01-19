Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government's Prioritization of VIPs at Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government for prioritizing VIPs over regular devotees at the Maha Kumbh, causing inconvenience. He highlights road closures affecting pilgrims, and denounces the state's law and order, alleging rising crime rates under the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:31 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government's Prioritization of VIPs at Maha Kumbh
Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has publicly criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the Maha Kumbh, accusing it of prioritizing 'VIP guests' at the expense of ordinary devotees. Yadav expressed his concerns on Sunday, asserting that the government is forcing average attendees to walk long distances to access the 'mela' area.

Yadav emphasized that roads should remain open for all devotees and that no individual should have a preferential advantage in accessing the event. In a Hindi social media post, he highlighted the challenges faced by the elderly, children, and women due to blocked roads, describing the situation as akin to a traffic 'jam.'

Furthermore, Yadav strongly criticized the UP government's law and order record. He claimed that the state has become a haven for criminals under BJP rule, with incidents of crime on the rise. Yadav alleged that the police prioritize political agendas over public safety and are engaging in the harassment of opposition leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025