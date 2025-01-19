Left Menu

US Commitment to Israel in Gaza Ceasefire

Mike Waltz, the incoming national security adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, stated the U.S. will support Israel if Hamas breaks the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal, affirming that Hamas governing Gaza is unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:42 IST
US Commitment to Israel in Gaza Ceasefire
Mike Waltz
  • Country:
  • United States

In an assertive announcement, Mike Waltz, the incoming national security adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, declared on CBS' "Face the Nation" that the United States stands ready to support Israel should Hamas breach the recently brokered Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages agreement.

Waltz emphasized the U.S. position, stating unequivocally that a Hamas-led government in Gaza is intolerable, signaling a firm stance in the administration's foreign policy approach to the Middle East conflict.

The statement underscored a pivotal commitment as the region remains fraught with geopolitical tensions. Waltz's remarks mark a significant clarification of the upcoming administration's policy priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025