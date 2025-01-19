US Commitment to Israel in Gaza Ceasefire

In an assertive announcement, Mike Waltz, the incoming national security adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, declared on CBS' "Face the Nation" that the United States stands ready to support Israel should Hamas breach the recently brokered Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages agreement.

Waltz emphasized the U.S. position, stating unequivocally that a Hamas-led government in Gaza is intolerable, signaling a firm stance in the administration's foreign policy approach to the Middle East conflict.

The statement underscored a pivotal commitment as the region remains fraught with geopolitical tensions. Waltz's remarks mark a significant clarification of the upcoming administration's policy priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)