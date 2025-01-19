Ceasefire in Gaza Brings Hope for Civilians

President Joe Biden has hailed the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza as a significant step towards peace in the region. On Sunday, hundreds of aid trucks began entering the enclave, offering vital supplies to its beleaguered civilian population.

Biden shared his optimism about the situation, emphasizing the immediate impact of the ceasefire in bringing much-needed relief. According to him, the cessation of gunfire is a critical development for the people of Gaza, who have been enduring escalating violence.

The ceasefire announcement has garnered international attention, with hopes that this pause in hostilities could pave the way for more lasting solutions. The current focus remains on ensuring that the humanitarian aid reaches those in dire need across the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)