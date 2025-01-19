Gaza Ceasefire: A Moment of Relief Amidst Ruins

In Gaza, thousands took to the streets as a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect, bringing a temporary halt to a devastating 15-month conflict. Many expressed relief and hope for peace, while others returned to find their homes in ruins.

The truce faced a three-hour delay but ultimately brought a pause to intense airstrikes that have ravaged much of the territory. Residents shared their suffering as they searched for missing relatives and cleared debris, with some questioning the long-term impact amidst widespread devastation.

While aid trucks began crossing into Gaza with essential supplies, the stark challenges of rebuilding and recovery remain. The ceasefire has provided a crucial respite, yet the heavy cost of war is a lingering burden on Gaza's population. Restoration of normalcy remains an uncertain goal for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)