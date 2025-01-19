Left Menu

Breakthrough Amidst Conflict: Ceasefire Brings Hostage Release in Gaza

Three hostages were released from Gaza to Israel as part of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, setting off celebrations and cautious optimism. As part of the ceasefire, more hostages and prisoners are expected to be released, raising hopes for an end to the prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the first three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released into Israel, hours after a tenuously held ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect. The return of the hostages, greeted with cheer in Israel, marks a hopeful start to the cessation of hostilities.

Under the ceasefire agreement mediated by international powers, both sides look forward to a sustained period of calm, during which more hostages are expected to return home, and detainees will be released. This initial ceasefire phase offers a reprieve from the 15-month conflict that has led to devastation on both sides.

As the ceasefire took effect, Palestinians celebrated despite the looming uncertainty of its durability, while Israelis expressed mixed reactions. With the release of prisoners and ongoing humanitarian efforts, the ceasefire brings a glimmer of hope amid a long-standing and tumultuous clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

