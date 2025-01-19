Breakthrough Amidst Conflict: Ceasefire Brings Hostage Release in Gaza

In a significant development, the first three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released into Israel, hours after a tenuously held ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect. The return of the hostages, greeted with cheer in Israel, marks a hopeful start to the cessation of hostilities.

Under the ceasefire agreement mediated by international powers, both sides look forward to a sustained period of calm, during which more hostages are expected to return home, and detainees will be released. This initial ceasefire phase offers a reprieve from the 15-month conflict that has led to devastation on both sides.

As the ceasefire took effect, Palestinians celebrated despite the looming uncertainty of its durability, while Israelis expressed mixed reactions. With the release of prisoners and ongoing humanitarian efforts, the ceasefire brings a glimmer of hope amid a long-standing and tumultuous clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)