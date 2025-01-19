Left Menu

Ceasefire Tense: Hostage Risks Loom in Gaza

Hamas' armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, has announced its commitment to a ceasefire in Gaza, effective Sunday. However, the agreement's stability hinges on Israel's adherence, as violations may jeopardize hostage safety. Abu Ubaida, the group's spokesman, called on mediators to ensure Israel's compliance with the terms of cessation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:59 IST
The armed wing of Hamas, known as the al-Qassam Brigades, declared its intention to uphold the ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on Sunday. However, the group cautioned that any potential Israeli infractions could jeopardize the process and endanger hostages.

In a video statement, al-Qassam Brigades' spokesman, Abu Ubaida, emphasized the necessity for mediators to enforce Israel's compliance with the ceasefire arrangement. He underscored the crucial role of third-party intervention in maintaining the fragile peace.

The situation remains tenuous, with the potential for further conflict looming should the agreement be violated, putting additional pressure on diplomatic efforts aiming to prevent escalation.

