From Near Abandonment to IAS Officer: The Inspiring Journey of Sanjita Mohapatra

Sanjita Mohapatra's journey from being nearly abandoned at birth for not being a boy, to becoming an IAS officer, is nothing short of inspiring. Her parents, initially yearning for a son, have now become a testament to pride in her remarkable achievements.

Currently serving as the chief executive officer of Amravati Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, Mohapatra is committed to improving education and health facilities in the district. Her story, rooted in perseverance, began in Rourkela, Odisha, where she was born into a financially constrained family.

Despite economic hardships, Mohapatra pursued education with the help of social organizations and scholarships. She earned a mechanical engineering degree and eventually passed the UPSC exam. As CEO, she works towards empowering women through self-help groups and enhancing education quality in Zilla Parishad schools.

