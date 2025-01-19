Tragic Accident in Simdega: Three Dead in Motorcycle-Truck Collision
Three individuals died and one was injured in Simdega, Jharkhand, when a truck collided with their motorcycle. The accident took place near Karangagudi in the Kersai Police Station vicinity. The injured person is receiving treatment, and the deceased were identified as residents aged between 20-25.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Simdega, Jharkhand, three young men were killed when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle. The accident happened on Sunday evening near Karangagudi, within the jurisdiction of Kersai Police Station.
Authorities reported that all four individuals were riding on a single motorcycle at the time of the accident. The collision resulted in three fatalities on the spot, while one person was critically injured and subsequently rushed to Sadar hospital for urgent medical care.
The victims have been identified as Abhishek Tigga, Ashish Lakra, and Vikram Bilung, all aged between 20 and 25 years. The local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine any potential negligence or other causes involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Simdega
- accident
- Jharkhand
- motorcycle
- truck
- collision
- police
- injured
- deceased
- investigation
ALSO READ
Three crew members killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar: Police.
Tragedy Strikes: BJP Leaders Killed in Suspected Deliberate Collision
Protest March in Pune: Justice for Beed Sarpanch and Police Custody Death Sought
Tragic New Orleans Truck Attack Claims International Lives
Meerut Police Faces Suspension Over Cow Slaughter Negligence