Tragic Accident in Simdega: Three Dead in Motorcycle-Truck Collision

In a tragic incident in Simdega, Jharkhand, three young men were killed when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle. The accident happened on Sunday evening near Karangagudi, within the jurisdiction of Kersai Police Station.

Authorities reported that all four individuals were riding on a single motorcycle at the time of the accident. The collision resulted in three fatalities on the spot, while one person was critically injured and subsequently rushed to Sadar hospital for urgent medical care.

The victims have been identified as Abhishek Tigga, Ashish Lakra, and Vikram Bilung, all aged between 20 and 25 years. The local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine any potential negligence or other causes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)