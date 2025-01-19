Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Simdega: Three Dead in Motorcycle-Truck Collision

Three individuals died and one was injured in Simdega, Jharkhand, when a truck collided with their motorcycle. The accident took place near Karangagudi in the Kersai Police Station vicinity. The injured person is receiving treatment, and the deceased were identified as residents aged between 20-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Simdega(Jharkhand) | Updated: 19-01-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 23:24 IST
Tragic Accident in Simdega: Three Dead in Motorcycle-Truck Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Simdega, Jharkhand, three young men were killed when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle. The accident happened on Sunday evening near Karangagudi, within the jurisdiction of Kersai Police Station.

Authorities reported that all four individuals were riding on a single motorcycle at the time of the accident. The collision resulted in three fatalities on the spot, while one person was critically injured and subsequently rushed to Sadar hospital for urgent medical care.

The victims have been identified as Abhishek Tigga, Ashish Lakra, and Vikram Bilung, all aged between 20 and 25 years. The local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine any potential negligence or other causes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025