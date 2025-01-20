Trump's Return to Power: Inauguration and Victory Rally Stir Enthusiasm

Donald Trump's supporters eagerly gathered in the cold and rain on Sunday, anticipating his comeback rally before he reclaims presidential power. The event, known as the 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally,' offered a glimpse into Trump's plans for a second term, including a focus on immigration and trade policies.

The rally, held at Capital One Arena due to weather forecasts, drew large crowds of red-clad supporters lining the streets of Washington, D.C. Notable attendees expected at the event included Elon Musk, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, revealing the diverse interests backing Trump's agenda.

Musical performances were a central attraction, with artists like Kid Rock and The Village People set to entertain the crowd. As Trump prepared to take the oath of office amidst heightened security measures, attention shifted to his impending policies, notably focusing on immigration and energy issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)