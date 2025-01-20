Left Menu

Trump's Rally and Inauguration Stir Washington: A New Era Begins

Donald Trump's supporters gathered in Washington to celebrate his victory, as he prepares to enter office with plans to reshape immigration and trade policies. The rally, featuring speeches, musical performances, and notable attendees, is expected to set the tone for Trump's second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 03:01 IST
Donald Trump

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters thronged Washington's Capital One Arena on Sunday, eager to celebrate his impending return to power. The 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' marked Trump's significant post-election address, invoking cheers from the crowd as they awaited his speech amid performances by musician Kid Rock.

In characteristic style, Trump's rally foreshadowed his policy directions, with plans to target immigration and trade. Stephen Miller, a prominent adviser, excited supporters with promises of a Monday executive order addressing border control issues. The cold Washington weather did little to deter the enthusiastic crowd, who chanted patriotically despite the rain.

Amid tightened security, Trump's upcoming inauguration inside the Capitol's rotunda contrasts the festive rally. With high-profile attendees and a looming executive agenda, Trump's second presidential term is set to commence with significant political implications and potential international discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

