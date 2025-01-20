Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Donald Trump, addressing thousands of fervent supporters in Washington, pledged to impose strict immigration limits on his first day back in office. Speaking at the 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally', Trump vowed to execute the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, a daunting and costly endeavor.

The rally, reminiscent of Trump's energetic campaign speeches, served as a platform for him to reiterate promises from his political campaign. Trump confidently declared the movement as the greatest in American history, citing a recent political victory and promising swift action on national crises.

Trump's address marked his major return to Washington since January 6, 2021. He pledged to repeal controversial executive orders and take immediate actions, particularly on border security. Trump's plans have raised significant concerns among immigrant communities and advocates.

