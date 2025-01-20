Left Menu

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Donald Trump, addressing a large rally in Washington, vowed to impose stringent immigration limits and launch a massive deportation campaign on his first day in office. He outlined plans for executive actions, focusing on border security, and reiterated promises to overturn controversial policies from the previous administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 05:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 05:43 IST
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, addressing thousands of fervent supporters in Washington, pledged to impose strict immigration limits on his first day back in office. Speaking at the 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally', Trump vowed to execute the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, a daunting and costly endeavor.

The rally, reminiscent of Trump's energetic campaign speeches, served as a platform for him to reiterate promises from his political campaign. Trump confidently declared the movement as the greatest in American history, citing a recent political victory and promising swift action on national crises.

Trump's address marked his major return to Washington since January 6, 2021. He pledged to repeal controversial executive orders and take immediate actions, particularly on border security. Trump's plans have raised significant concerns among immigrant communities and advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025