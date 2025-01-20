Trump's Swift Action: Executive Orders to Shape New Era

In a decisive move after being sworn in, Donald Trump, as the 47th president, is set to issue several executive orders impacting immigration, border security, and energy policies. These orders underscore the urgency with which Trump aims to implement his extensive agenda, according to a close aide.

Executive orders are presidential directives that carry legal weight without needing Congressional approval. Although they can be legally challenged, they cannot be overturned by Congress. The Wall Street Journal reports the orders will enact significant changes to policies on government hiring, border security, and energy.

Stephen Miller, Trump's incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, outlined the planned orders in a briefing. They include declaring emergencies at the southern border, military preparations, curbing cartel activities, and energy policy shifts. The approach signals Trump's commitment to reversing policies of outgoing President Joe Biden, notably in energy production.

