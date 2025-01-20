Left Menu

Ceasefire Brings Brief Respite in Israel-Hamas Conflict Amid Releases

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has facilitated the release of three Israeli hostages and numerous Palestinian prisoners. The skies over Israel and Gaza are silent after months of conflict, and humanitarian aid is rolling into Gaza. However, concerns persist over the future and remaining hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:19 IST
Ceasefire Brings Brief Respite in Israel-Hamas Conflict Amid Releases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, three Israeli hostages were released from Hamas captivity, coinciding with the freeing of dozens of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. This comes as a new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, bringing a provisional calm over a region scarred by prolonged conflict.

For Israelis, the joy at the hostages' release was tempered by concerns for those still held in Gaza. For the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, their newfound freedom was met with celebrations, despite a grim backdrop of destruction in Gaza.

As trucks carrying humanitarian aid made their way into Gaza, the ceasefire's impact began to take shape, offering a fragile glimpse of hope amidst the devastation. Yet, uncertainty looms as both sides eye the next steps in a volatile peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

