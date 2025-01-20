Major Cannabis Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Police Seize Rs 1.33 Crore Worth

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district have seized cannabis worth approximately Rs 1.33 crore. The operation took place in Betchilling village within the Kalaktang police station jurisdiction, where 1,654.22 kg of the illegal substance was confiscated.

According to Superintendent of Police Sudhansu Dhama, the haul included 108 rectangular packages weighing 10 kg each and 33 gunny bags totaling 574.22 kg. Also seized were highly specialized tools, including a 50-ton hydraulic piston jack, a modified iron trunk and frame, and a weighing machine, all allegedly used to compress and package the cannabis for transportation.

The police have registered a case and are currently pursuing an investigation to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this cannabis smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)