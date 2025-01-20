Left Menu

Major Cannabis Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Police Seize Rs 1.33 Crore Worth

Authorities in West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, conducted a successful raid, confiscating 1,654.22 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 1.33 crore. The operation uncovered sophisticated equipment used for compressing and packaging the cannabis. Police have launched an investigation to track down those involved in the smuggling operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:20 IST
Major Cannabis Bust in Arunachal Pradesh: Police Seize Rs 1.33 Crore Worth
CBI Raids Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district have seized cannabis worth approximately Rs 1.33 crore. The operation took place in Betchilling village within the Kalaktang police station jurisdiction, where 1,654.22 kg of the illegal substance was confiscated.

According to Superintendent of Police Sudhansu Dhama, the haul included 108 rectangular packages weighing 10 kg each and 33 gunny bags totaling 574.22 kg. Also seized were highly specialized tools, including a 50-ton hydraulic piston jack, a modified iron trunk and frame, and a weighing machine, all allegedly used to compress and package the cannabis for transportation.

The police have registered a case and are currently pursuing an investigation to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this cannabis smuggling operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025