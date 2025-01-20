Supreme Court Halts Defamation Trial Against Rahul Gandhi

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court put a halt to the trial court proceedings against Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader faces a criminal defamation case for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The case was initiated by BJP worker Naveen Jha in 2019 following a public speech by Gandhi in Chaibasa, where he reportedly labeled Shah as a 'murderer' during the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to the Jharkhand government and BJP's Naveen Jha, requesting their responses to Gandhi's appeal against the continuation of the legal proceedings, after challenging the Jharkhand High Court order that refused to quash the case.

