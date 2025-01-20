Deadline Looms: Supreme Court Pushes for Decision on Rajoana's Mercy Plea

The Supreme Court has set a March 18 deadline for the Centre to address the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana. Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, has been waiting for a decision amid concerns of inordinate delays.

Justice B R Gavai, leading a bench that includes Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and K V Viswanathan, emphasized the urgency by noting, 'We are granting you time by way of a last chance. Either you take a decision or otherwise we will hear it on merits.' The Centre's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta acknowledged the sensitivity of the case.

The petition underscores Rajoana's long imprisonment, spending 29 years behind bars, and seeks commutation of his death penalty due to procedural delays. The Centre previously informed the court of the sensitive nature involving the murder of a sitting chief minister, delaying the petition's resolution.

