Left Menu

Magistrate's Inquiry Reveals Custodial Death Misconduct by Police

A magistrate's inquiry has found five policemen liable for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused of sexual assault. Shinde's death occurred in a police shootout under dubious circumstances. The Bombay High Court is involved in ensuring FIRs are registered against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:33 IST
Magistrate's Inquiry Reveals Custodial Death Misconduct by Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An inquiry led by a magistrate has identified five policemen as responsible for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, who was suspected in the Badlapur school sexual assault case.

Submitted to the Bombay High Court, the report follows a plea from Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, who alleges his son's death was due to a fabricated police encounter.

The court has mandated that an FIR be filed against the implicated officers and awaits information on which agency will conduct the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025