Magistrate's Inquiry Reveals Custodial Death Misconduct by Police

An inquiry led by a magistrate has identified five policemen as responsible for the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, who was suspected in the Badlapur school sexual assault case.

Submitted to the Bombay High Court, the report follows a plea from Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, who alleges his son's death was due to a fabricated police encounter.

The court has mandated that an FIR be filed against the implicated officers and awaits information on which agency will conduct the investigation.

