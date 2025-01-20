Left Menu

Myanmar Ceasefire Agreement Illuminates Path to Peace

The Myanmar government and the Kokang alliance army have reached an official ceasefire agreement, set to begin on Saturday, with China playing a pivotal role in facilitating the talks held in Kunming, China. Both parties expressed gratitude towards China's efforts in steering the peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:03 IST
In a significant development, the Myanmar government and the Kokang alliance army have signed a formal ceasefire agreement, set to take effect on Saturday, according to China's foreign ministry. The announcement was made on Monday, signaling a crucial step towards de-escalating tensions in the region.

The peace talks, which culminated in this agreement, were held in Kunming, underscoring China's strategic role in mediating the discussions. The Chinese foreign ministry, represented by spokesperson Mao Ning, revealed these details during a routine news briefing.

Both Myanmar and the Kokang alliance army have expressed their gratitude toward China, acknowledging its critical efforts in steering the peace negotiations to a fruitful conclusion. This ceasefire agreement is viewed as a hopeful pathway to achieving long-term peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

