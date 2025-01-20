Left Menu

Sanjay Roy Claims Innocence Amid Conviction Drama

Sanjay Roy, convicted of the rape and murder of a doctor, insists on his innocence, claiming he has been wrongly found guilty. Despite his plea, the CBI has requested the harshest punishment to uphold societal trust. The sentencing follows his conviction under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Updated: 20-01-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:11 IST
Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, asserted his innocence in court on Monday.

Roy, declared guilty on Saturday of sexually assaulting and murdering the doctor in August last year, claims he is being unjustly implicated in the crime. 'I am being framed, and have not committed any crime,' he told the court before sentencing. Roy was convicted under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita by Judge Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court.

The CBI lawyer urged for the maximum penalty to reinforce public confidence, seeking justice for the grievous crime committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

