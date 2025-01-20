Controversial Military Base Deal: Future of Diego Garcia in Question

Britain's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has endorsed the decision of the new U.S. administration to reassess a deal with Mauritius concerning a strategic military base in the Indian Ocean. Speaking on BBC Radio, Lammy emphasized the importance of this review in ensuring the agreement aligns with current geopolitical considerations.

The proposed deal involves Britain transferring sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. However, Britain would maintain a 99-year lease to control the military base on Diego Garcia, a key location for U.S. operations. The base plays a crucial role in housing U.S. long-range bombers and warships.

Despite reassurance about the base's ongoing operation, concerns have been voiced by Marco Rubio, former Secretary of State nominee under President Trump, citing potential security threats. The concerns are primarily about ceding control of the archipelago, used strategically by the U.S., to Mauritius, a nation with close ties to China.

