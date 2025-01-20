Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Seoul: Yoon's Legal Battle Intensifies

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, impeached and detained, refuses to cooperate with an investigation into potential insurrection charges. His arrest has sparked violent protests among his supporters, leading to clashes with police. The turmoil is impacting South Korea's economy, with growth projections downgrading amid uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:56 IST
In a dramatic twist to South Korea's ongoing political turmoil, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has refused to submit to questioning by investigators probing potential insurrection charges. The controversy has sparked violent clashes, with dozens of Yoon's supporters arrested following a frenzied attack on a Seoul court building.

Authorities have significantly increased security at both the Seoul Detention Centre, where Yoon is held as a pre-trial inmate, and the Constitutional Court handling his impeachment trial. This unprecedented situation marks the first time a serving South Korean president has been arrested, following Yoon's brief declaration of martial law last December.

The political crisis has severely impacted South Korea's economy, with the central bank downgrading growth forecasts amid the unrest. Meanwhile, acting President Choi Sang-mok has condemned the violence and urged for strict law enforcement to prevent further chaos, as South Korea grapples with its worst political crisis in decades.

