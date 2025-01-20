Houthis Limit Red Sea Attacks to Israeli Vessels Amid Gaza Ceasefire

In a strategic shift, Yemen's Houthi rebels have declared an intention to restrict their military operations in the Red Sea corridor solely to ships affiliated with Israel. This announcement coincides with a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, potentially influencing broader regional dynamics.

The Houthis communicated this decision to shippers and stakeholders, declaring the cessation of 'sanctions' on other maritime traffic they had previously targeted. Since November 2023, the rebels have engaged approximately 100 merchant vessels, leveraging missiles and drones amidst heightened tensions following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This aggressive campaign has prompted multinational security responses, with US and European coalitions intercepting numerous strikes. The Houthis have successfully seized one vessel and sunk two, resulting in the deaths of four sailors, despite ongoing efforts to safeguard maritime channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)