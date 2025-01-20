Left Menu

Houthis Limit Red Sea Attacks to Israeli Vessels Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Yemen's Houthi rebels announced they will direct attacks only towards Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea following a Gaza ceasefire. They halted previous sanctions on other vessels, having targeted about 100 since November 2023 amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:57 IST
Houthis Limit Red Sea Attacks to Israeli Vessels Amid Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strategic shift, Yemen's Houthi rebels have declared an intention to restrict their military operations in the Red Sea corridor solely to ships affiliated with Israel. This announcement coincides with a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, potentially influencing broader regional dynamics.

The Houthis communicated this decision to shippers and stakeholders, declaring the cessation of 'sanctions' on other maritime traffic they had previously targeted. Since November 2023, the rebels have engaged approximately 100 merchant vessels, leveraging missiles and drones amidst heightened tensions following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This aggressive campaign has prompted multinational security responses, with US and European coalitions intercepting numerous strikes. The Houthis have successfully seized one vessel and sunk two, resulting in the deaths of four sailors, despite ongoing efforts to safeguard maritime channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025