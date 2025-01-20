Left Menu

Soldier's Sacrifice Amid Sopore Standoff

An Indian Army soldier was killed during an overnight encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area. The soldier was injured in a gunfight at a hideout in Zaloora Gujjarpati and died while being evacuated. Security forces have intensified their search for suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:53 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Army soldier has been killed in an overnight encounter with terrorists in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources. The incident unfolded when the soldier was injured during a firefight at a suspected militant hideout located at Zaloora Gujjarpati in the Sopore police district.

The brave soldier succumbed to his injuries while being transported from the scene of the intense gunbattle. Security forces had established a cordon on Sunday after noticing suspicious activity at the site and maintained a vigilant stance throughout the night.

This morning, security personnel intensified their search operations in the area for suspected terrorists, in hopes of preventing further acts of violence. Further details regarding the incident are still awaited as the situation continues to develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

