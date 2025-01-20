Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Exam Scam Caught: The End of a Deceptive Era

Delhi Police have arrested Sanjeev Jha, a man involved in multiple cheating cases, who duped parents with promises of guaranteed selection in competitive exams. Jha posed as a faculty member of a reputed academy and used false credentials to lure victims into paying large sums of money.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Sanjeev Jha, a man implicated in numerous cheating cases all promising false assurances of selection success in competitive exams, officials reported Monday.

Acting Additional Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar Sain, explained that Jha manipulated trust by pretending to be a faculty member of the Defense Career Academy, falsely claiming previous employment in the Indian Army and UPSC.

The scam artist, declared a proclaimed offender after absconding, enticed desperate parents with the promise of their children's exam success, accruing between Rs 20 to 25 lakh per victim, before being finally captured in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad based on a tip-off.

