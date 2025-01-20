Philippines Nabs Chinese Spy in Espionage Scandal
Philippine authorities have arrested Chinese national Deng Yuanqing for alleged espionage activities involving military facilities. Deng, linked to China's Army Engineering University, is suspected of gathering sensitive information on U.S.-shared sites. The case heightens tensions over disputed maritime territories between the two nations.
- Country:
- Philippines
In a significant development, Philippine law enforcers have detained a Chinese national identified as Deng Yuanqing, suspected of espionage activities. Authorities seized equipment believed to be used for spying on military facilities.
Deng is allegedly affiliated with the Army Engineering University of China's People's Liberation Army. According to Director Jaime Santiago of the National Bureau of Investigation, Deng was part of a group under surveillance for targeting critical infrastructure.
Amid increasing concerns over China's regional activities, the arrest highlights ongoing tensions between the Philippines and China over disputed maritime territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- espionage
- Philippines
- China
- arrest
- military
- facilities
- Deng Yuanqing
- surveillance
- PLA
- intelligence
ALSO READ
Turkey's Military Operations Against PKK Escalate
South Korea's military says North Korea fired missile into eastern sea, reports AP.
Rajasthan Health Department Enhances OPD and IPD Facilities Amid Disease Surge
Tensions Rise: Uganda's Military Heir Apparent Sparks Controversy with Inflammatory Remarks
Pentagon Targets Chinese Tech Giants over Military Ties