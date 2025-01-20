Left Menu

Philippines Nabs Chinese Spy in Espionage Scandal

Updated: 20-01-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a significant development, Philippine law enforcers have detained a Chinese national identified as Deng Yuanqing, suspected of espionage activities. Authorities seized equipment believed to be used for spying on military facilities.

Deng is allegedly affiliated with the Army Engineering University of China's People's Liberation Army. According to Director Jaime Santiago of the National Bureau of Investigation, Deng was part of a group under surveillance for targeting critical infrastructure.

Amid increasing concerns over China's regional activities, the arrest highlights ongoing tensions between the Philippines and China over disputed maritime territories.

