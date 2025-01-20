Left Menu

Hostage Exchange: A Complex Ceasefire Begins

In a recent ceasefire agreement, Hamas is set to release 33 Israeli hostages, while Israel will free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. As the first phase unfolds, the exchange has seen the release of the first hostages and prisoners, marking a significant but complex humanitarian step in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:21 IST
Hostage Exchange: A Complex Ceasefire Begins

The recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas marked a significant humanitarian step, as plans to exchange hostages and prisoners were set into motion. Over the six-week period, Hamas is to release 33 hostages, while Israel will free nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including those held without charges.

On the first day of the ceasefire, three Israeli women were freed by Hamas: Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari. In response, Israel released 90 Palestinian detainees, among them 69 women and 21 teenage boys. Tensions remain as questions about who remains detained loom, with many still awaiting word on those to be freed.

The exchange reflects complex regional dynamics, with Israeli withdrawal from certain positions in Gaza and the expected return of displaced Palestinians. The release process, managed by the Red Cross, envisages both military and diplomatic coordination, with potential deportations to Egypt and resettlements in nearby countries as the region navigates this precarious truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025